The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.88. 1,661,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.55 and a 200 day moving average of $310.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.