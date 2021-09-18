The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

