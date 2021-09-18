The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,015 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $187,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.88. 1,663,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,872. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.97.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

