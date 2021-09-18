The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Critical Survey

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The First of Long Island and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Volatility & Risk

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.26 $41.20 million $1.80 11.10 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.26 $42.04 million $2.52 12.37

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 31.54% 10.79% 1.07% Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats The First of Long Island on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

