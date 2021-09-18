The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

