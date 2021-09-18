The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.35 ($14.52).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

