The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $28.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $83.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. 6,080,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,005. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

