The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) vs. Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) Critical Review

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Thimble Point Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.28 $15.74 million $0.77 40.79 Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Pennant Group and Thimble Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Thimble Point Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Thimble Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.85% 17.47% 3.48% Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Thimble Point Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Thimble Point Acquisition

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

