The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

