The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 350.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.96 and its 200-day moving average is $279.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

