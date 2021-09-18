The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 13,743 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.