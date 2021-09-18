The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 122.0% in August

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SWZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 38,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

