The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 850,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,335,142 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $149,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

