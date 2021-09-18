The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

