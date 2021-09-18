The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Barbara Jeremiah Buys 1,000 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,703 ($22.25) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,745.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,829.32. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -347.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

