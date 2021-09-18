Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 41,898 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,605,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $53.97 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

