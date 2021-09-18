Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock worth $45,649,058. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

