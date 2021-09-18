Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 208,120 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

