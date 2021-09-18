Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 898,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRUB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.