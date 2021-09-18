Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kornit Digital worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.05 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

