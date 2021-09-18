Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.