Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

TGP stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.