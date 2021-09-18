Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 72,853 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,853 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.