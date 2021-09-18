Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natera worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 162.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

