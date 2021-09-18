Timothy Holme Sells 304,041 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

