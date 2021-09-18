Tobam Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tobam increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 116.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,684 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 9,895,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,437,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

