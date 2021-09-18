Tobam Has $49.92 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,437 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $49,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,072. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

