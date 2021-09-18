Tobam Purchases 293,289 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Discovery were worth $31,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 7,577,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.