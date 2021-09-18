Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.
DASH stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion and a PE ratio of -30.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
