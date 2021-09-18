Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.

DASH stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion and a PE ratio of -30.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

