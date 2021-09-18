Tornado Trading Up 10.3% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $66.63 or 0.00137633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $399,809.32 and approximately $306.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

