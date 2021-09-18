Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.