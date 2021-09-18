Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

