Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $90,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $89.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

