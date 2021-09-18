Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,544 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after buying an additional 525,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $193.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

