Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.