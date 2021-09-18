Traders Buy High Volume of BowX Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 13,954 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,422% compared to the average volume of 917 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOWX stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. BowX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

