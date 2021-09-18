Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.43

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.43 and traded as low as C$20.84. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.93, with a volume of 448,766 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

