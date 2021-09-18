TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $657.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.