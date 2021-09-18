Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Palladium and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.53 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for North American Palladium and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 1 6 0 0 1.86

Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.24, suggesting a potential upside of 68.80%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

