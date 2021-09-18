Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$3.70

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOLWF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.