Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.97.

Shares of TCW opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$682.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.59.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

