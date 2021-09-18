Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

