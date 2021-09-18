U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

