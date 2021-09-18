Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Shares of UBEOY stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ube Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ube Industries (UBEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.