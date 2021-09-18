Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $304.07 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.93 and its 200-day moving average is $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

