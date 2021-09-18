UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €113.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.55 ($104.17).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €81.76 ($96.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.15. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.