UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

