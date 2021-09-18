UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

