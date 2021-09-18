UGAS Price Tops $0.0136 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $660,943.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

