Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

