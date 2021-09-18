Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

