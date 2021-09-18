Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post sales of $543.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the highest is $545.93 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 436,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.